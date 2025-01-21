QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. QNB had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.00%.

QNB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNBC remained flat at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 920. QNB has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

QNB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. QNB’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

