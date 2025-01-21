QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lifted by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

QCOM stock opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.26 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,975.97. This trade represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,882 shares of company stock worth $4,314,649 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

