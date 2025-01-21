Quantum Biopharma (QNTM) vs. The Competition Financial Review

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Biopharma N/A -84.21% -62.63% Quantum Biopharma Competitors -3,418.95% -220.73% -32.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Quantum Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Quantum Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Biopharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Biopharma N/A -$17.90 million -0.22 Quantum Biopharma Competitors $1.74 billion $160.22 million -5.66

Risk and Volatility

Quantum Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Biopharma. Quantum Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Quantum Biopharma has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 3.88, indicating that their average stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quantum Biopharma competitors beat Quantum Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders, and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Strategic Investments. Its lead compound is Lucid-MS, a patented new chemical entity that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. The company is also developing a treatment for alcohol misuse for application in hospitals and other medical practices. In addition, it maintains a portfolio of strategic investments comprising loans secured by residential property. The company was formerly known as FSD Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Quantum BioPharma Ltd., in August 2024. Quantum BioPharma Ltd., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

