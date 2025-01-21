Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 175.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.8 %

GE Vernova stock opened at $401.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.01. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $404.13.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.35.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

