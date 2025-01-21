Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 354,692.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AutoZone by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,429.84.

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,221.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,222.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,136.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,658.18 and a 12 month high of $3,416.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $32.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 153.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

