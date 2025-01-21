Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $47.85. Approximately 1,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Relx Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.