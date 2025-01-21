Rep. Nancy Pelosi Sells NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-California) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on January 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,000,001 and $5,000,000 in NVIDIA stock on December 31st.

Representative Nancy Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/31/2024.

Purchased $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/20/2024.

Purchased $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 12/20/2024.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 24,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 11th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Pelosi (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 11th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on March 5, 2024. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker of the House. Pelosi was first elected to the U.S. House in a special election in 1987 to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which she represented until her election to California’s 8th Congressional District in 2012. In 2002, she was elected minority leader, becoming the highest-ranking congresswoman of either party in U.S. history. When Democrats took control of the House in 2007, Pelosi made history again with her election as speaker of the House. Pelosi was re-elected speaker of the House in 2019, following the 2018 midterm elections. She served in that role until January 3, 2023. Notable legislation passed during her speakership includes the Affordable Care Act, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act. Pelosi is also a prominent Democratic fundraiser, raising more than $700 million for the Democratic Party since becoming a party leader in 2002. Before holding public office, Pelosi served on the Democratic National Committee and as a chair of the California Democratic Party. Nancy Pelosi was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Pelosi graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in 1958. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College in 1962. Pelosi served as the chair of the California State Democratic Party and the finance chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

