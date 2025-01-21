Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CNI FY2024 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,948 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $159,907,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,896,000 after buying an additional 1,307,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,420 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

