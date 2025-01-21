Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

