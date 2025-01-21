RoundAngle Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,468 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Walmart makes up 2.1% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 383,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 185,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 69,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.49.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $96.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,177 shares of company stock worth $12,478,149. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

