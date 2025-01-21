Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 767,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,761,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,612,395,000 after buying an additional 194,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,229,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,743,000 after buying an additional 441,841 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 534.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,693 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of PLD opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.36. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

