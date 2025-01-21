Royal Fund Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $225.05 and a 52-week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

