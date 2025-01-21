Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 37.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 64.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

