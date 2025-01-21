Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,374 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $258.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.23.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

