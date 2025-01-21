Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $199.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.38.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

