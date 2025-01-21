Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 20,643 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20,643 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $219,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 329.4% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 73 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $943.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $949.82 and a 200 day moving average of $901.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $675.96 and a twelve month high of $1,008.25. The firm has a market cap of $418.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total value of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

