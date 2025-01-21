Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 260.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,666,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,920,000 after buying an additional 24,494,209 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 710.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,260,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,765 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,860,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,111,000 after purchasing an additional 879,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,428,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after buying an additional 749,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.