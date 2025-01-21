Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

