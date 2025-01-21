Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 211.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.