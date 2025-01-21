Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 128,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,929 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,370 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.21.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

