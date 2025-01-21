Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 95 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 66,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Republic Services by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.59. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $220.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

