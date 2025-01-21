Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $15.58 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,366.30. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $280.90 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

