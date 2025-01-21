Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,098,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,481,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 445,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 171,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

View Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.