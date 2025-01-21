Seven Post Investment Office LP Acquires 65,183 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1,539.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 1.4% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 46,183 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.