Short Interest in Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Expands By 9.1%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,600 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 1,742,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.0 days.

Entain Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Entain has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.