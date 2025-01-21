Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,174 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.5% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

