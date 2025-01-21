Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,160 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,215,000 after buying an additional 493,911 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,515,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after buying an additional 475,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,001,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 86,747 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

