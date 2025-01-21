Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.20.

A number of research firms have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $756,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,993,817.08. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $54.44 and a fifty-two week high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.