Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Down 12.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) traded down 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 3,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 24,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Down 12.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

