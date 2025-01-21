Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208,673.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,445. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 15,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $366,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,695.14. This trade represents a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $128,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,391.50. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,650. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

