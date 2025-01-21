Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208,673.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Simmons First National Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,445. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97.
Simmons First National Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 82.35%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SFNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Simmons First National
Simmons First National Company Profile
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simmons First National
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.