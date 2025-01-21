Sky Investment Group LLC Invests $240,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Netflix from $1,065.00 to $1,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.06.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $858.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.06 and a 12-month high of $941.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $884.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.58.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

