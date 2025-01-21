Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $180.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $153.16 and a one year high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

