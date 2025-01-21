Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 150 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 355,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,218,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $161.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.51 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average of $161.58.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

