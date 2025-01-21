Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Acquires £44,658.60 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($18.13) per share, with a total value of £44,658.60 ($55,066.09).

Softcat Stock Up 1.3 %

SCT stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,495 ($18.43). 594,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,543. Softcat plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362 ($16.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,855 ($22.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,552.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,574.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,669.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Softcat Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,642.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Softcat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,457.50 ($17.97).

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

