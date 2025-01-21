Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Acquires £44,658.60 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($18.13) per share, with a total value of £44,658.60 ($55,066.09).
Softcat Stock Up 1.3 %
SCT stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,495 ($18.43). 594,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,543. Softcat plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,362 ($16.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,855 ($22.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,552.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,574.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,669.64, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.
Softcat Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,642.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Softcat
About Softcat
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Softcat
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.