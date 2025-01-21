Solidarity Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Solidarity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 429,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 170,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $54.13 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

