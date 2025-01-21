Solidarity Wealth LLC Buys 2,140 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after buying an additional 3,817,037 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 167.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,689 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,573,000 after purchasing an additional 851,873 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

NEE stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

