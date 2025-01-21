Sowa Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 378,179 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 279,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,952,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 705.5% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

HDV opened at $114.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $101.06 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

