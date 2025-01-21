Sowa Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,515 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $30.85.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

