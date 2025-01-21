S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Trimmed by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,632,000 after acquiring an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,170,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $501.70 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $504.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.49. The company has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.