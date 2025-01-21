Sparta 24 Ltd. Purchases New Position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 145,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Grupo Supervielle makes up about 2.7% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 539.9% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,946 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 211,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.96. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

