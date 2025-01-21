SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $249.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.78 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

