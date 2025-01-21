SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 101.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $249.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

