SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is Prairiewood Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 422.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $48.54 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

