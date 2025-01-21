SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $591.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $490.24 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

