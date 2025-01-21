Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.01. 44,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 49,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.
Standard Bank Group Stock Up 2.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.
About Standard Bank Group
Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.
