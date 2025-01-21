Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,083 ($13.35) and last traded at GBX 1,078.50 ($13.30), with a volume of 2366041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,076.63 ($13.28).

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 979.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 841.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.