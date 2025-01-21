Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$130.50.

Shares of STN stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$103.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$114.20.

In related news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

