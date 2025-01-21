Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $600.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $517.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $598.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $576.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $474.68 and a 12 month high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

