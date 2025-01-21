Stephens Lowers Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $12.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVH. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5,365.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

