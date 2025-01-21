StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Avalon has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

