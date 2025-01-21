StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Shares of AWX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Avalon has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Avalon
